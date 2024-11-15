The three-part proposal will be the focus of an Active Travel consultation by the council.

Residents are being urged to provide their input, with the plans concerning Stammers Road, Sandy Hill Road, and Frances Road.

The proposed improvements include creating shared use paths, adding crossing points, and widening footways to enhance routes from the harbour, the A478, and Coppet Hall Beach.

The public can attend drop-in sessions on November 19 at the Coal Building, Saundersfoot Harbour, between 10am to 12pm, 1pm to 4pm, and 6.30pm to 8pm.

Council representatives will be present to answer questions.

For those unable to attend, an online survey will be available on the council's website for four weeks until December 17.

The initial consultation launch was delayed from November 5 due to technical issues.