Pembrokeshire County Council’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee, meeting on November 15, considered a petition, entitled Reduce the Speed Limit at Square and Compass, calling for a reduction of the current 50mph limit on that section of the A487 Fishguard to St Davids road.

The petition, which attracted 127 signatures on the council’s own website, and a further 152 signatures on paper, was started by Emma Tannahill, who hopes the speed will be lowered to 40mph.

It read: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to reduce the current speed limit of 50 miles per hour on the main road (A487) through Square and Compass as it is a serious safety concern for the community. This road is home to many families with young children.

“A school bus from Croes Goch Primary School has a drop-off point on this stretch of road which further exacerbates the risk of accidents. In addition, there are young families that cycle to and from Croes Goch primary school along this road.

“This section of road also serves as a thoroughfare for traffic to and from Croes Goch petrol station and Torbant caravan-site. Both of which see a high volume of traffic and pedestrian activity. The high speeds of traffic on the main road is a risk to those coming in and out of these sites.

“In addition to the petrol station and caravan-site there is also a pub and public bus stop, both of which are adjacent to this 50 mile per hour section of road. Reducing the speed limit would significantly improve safety for pedestrians and cyclist.”

At the meeting, committee chair Mark Carter said he had driven through the area after the petition was received, feeling it was “bizarre” it should have a 50mph limit when similar stretches of road in other villages had 40mph and even 20mph limits.

Members heard a lot of technical assessments on potential changes had already been undertaken, along with many other locations, with a likely proposal for a reduction to 40mph at Square and Compass.

Members agreed to note the petition, asking Cabinet members to look at making changes as appropriate.