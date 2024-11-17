The Manor Town House in Fishguard has won a Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice award for the second year running.

The guide says of Manor Town House: “Fresh flowers, a warm welcome and beautiful furniture create an instant impression at Helen and Chris Sheldon’s ‘well set-up and immaculate’ Georgian townhouse.

“Tea on the terrace overlooking Cardigan Bay is a treat, while the four-course breakfast is exceptional.”

The awards were announced this week at a spectacular dinner following the Good Hotel Guide Live event at The Barnsdale Hotel in Rutland.

The awards celebrate the hotels, inns and B&Bs considered outstanding in their particular category.

The celebration also saw the release of the latest version of The Good Hotel Guide: Great Britain & Ireland.

The Manor Town House, a sumptuous Georgian townhouse was singled out for its spectacular sea views, well-designed rooms and delicious breakfasts.

The Good Hotel Guide describes the Manor Town House as a 'well set-up, furnished and immaculate B&B' with a terrace that has spectacular views over Cardigan Bay.

The best bedrooms are large, with sea views, a super-king bed, a seating area and mini-fridge.

The rooms were praised for their ‘excellent’ beds and 'ingenious’ arrangement giving a surprising amount of cupboard and drawer space.

Guests can relax downstairs in the 'beautiful living rooms’ which boast an honesty bar and books.

On sunny days, breakfast is served on a sea-view terrace with spectacular views over Lower Town and Cardigan Bay.

The four course breakfast is said to be exceptional, featuring a 'bijou' daily special –for example scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and asparagus, or chargrilled sourdough, vanilla-whipped ricotta, thyme-roasted peaches, toasted almonds, local honey.

“This is our third award in the past four years from The Good Hotel Guide,” said Chris and Helen. “As a small B&B we have always felt very honoured to be included in the guide, which is completely independent and includes leading and some iconic hotels from around the British Isles.

“As other hospitality businesses like ours will know, things don’t go well without hard work, dedication to customer service and you have to sweat every detail.

“This award provides significant inspiration and encouragement to our commitment to delivering a truly welcoming, unique Pembrokeshire experience.

“We honestly don’t take any reservation for granted particularly after recent years, and we like to think that we value the importance of our guest’s holidays as much as they do.

“We would like to thank The Good Hotel Guide for their incredible support and our wonderful guests and the local community.”

Now in its 48th year, The Good Hotel Guide is the only truly independent hotel guide in the United Kingdom as it does not accept payment for inclusion or free hospitality in return for coverage.

It is now live online, featuring more than 700 hotels, including 76 new entries.