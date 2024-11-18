(Image: JJ Morris) The semi-detached property, located in the picturesque coastal village of Mathry, boasts two spacious reception rooms, perfect for both family living and entertaining, with the benefit of a working wood burner, a lovely-sized kitchen and utility.

Outside, the property features a large private garden with both paved and grassy areas ideal for outdoor relaxation, along with off-road parking.

The house offers the perfect blend of rural tranquillity and coastal charm. It is just a short distance from the stunning Pembrokeshire coastline. Ideal for those seeking a peaceful retreat with modern conveniences.

The property carries an occupancy restriction which limits its sale to parties who have lived in either Pembrokeshire, Cardiganshire or Carmarthenshire for at least three years.

Mathry itself is a charming and historic coastal village, perched on a hilltop with sweeping views of the surrounding countryside and coastline.

Rich in character, this tranquil village offers a peaceful, rural lifestyle while being just a short distance from the stunning beaches of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Mathry is known for its picturesque cottages, traditional stone buildings, and a welcoming community, with a village pub and easy access to walking trails and coastal paths.

It's an ideal location for nature lovers, offering the perfect blend of countryside serenity and seaside beauty.

The property details are as follows: Hallway - 3.8 x 1.3 (12'5" x 4'3" ) - with ceiling light, radiator, door to under stair storage, main central heating control thermostat and staircase lead to 1st floor.

Sitting Room / Bedroom 4 - 3.4 x 3.1 (11'1" x 10'2" ) - With a wall mounted radiator, UPVC double glazed window, ceiling spotlight, ample power point and feature fireplace.

Living Room - 5.4 x 3.3 (17'8" x 10'9") - with fitted carpet, radiator, UPVC double glazed window, Woodburning stove on a slate hearth with oak mantle, ample power points, and door leading to kitchen.

Kitchen - 2.9 x 2.9 (9'6" x 9'6" ) - with a large range floor units, and fitted shelves, electric single oven, electric hob, ample power points, ceiling spotlight and opening to rear hall / pantry.

Rear Hall / Pantry - 1.7 x 1.3 (5'6" x 4'3" ) - With a range of fitted shelves, Upvc double glazed door to rear garden and door leading to utility room.

Utility Room - plumbing for washing machine, WC, hand wash basin, ceiling light and UPVC double glazed window.

First Floor - Landing - with exposed floorboards, ceiling light, access to loft and doors leading to:

Bedroom 1 - 3.5 x 3.3 (11'5" x 10'9") - with fitted carpet, radiator, ceiling light, UPVC double glazed windows affording rural views and ample power points.

Bedroom 2 - 3.6 x 2.5 (11'9" x 8'2" ) - with fitted carpet, ceiling light, radiator, UPVC double glazed window affording rural views.

Bedroom 3 - 3.5 x 2.1 (11'5" x 6'10") - with painted floor boards, ceiling spotlights, radiator, UPVC double glazed window overlooking rear garden and ample power points.

Bathroom - 1.8 x 1.8 (5'10" x 5'10") - with hardwood floor, wall mounted radiator, WC, hand wash basin, curved bath with mixer tap and electric shower, ceiling spotlight and UPVC double glazed stained window.

Externally - To the rear of the property stands a large private garden with decking and grass area, The property is south facing with excellent rural views. A Local restriction applies.

Occupancy Restriction - The Property carries an Occupancy Restriction which limits the sale of the Property to parties who have resided in the old County of Dyfed i.e. Pembrokeshire, Cardiganshire and Carmarthenshire for at least 3 or more years.

The property is on the market with JJ Morris for £179,950. For more information and to request a viewing, contact JJ Morris at 21 West Street, Fishguard on 01348 873836 or fishguard@jjmorris.com.