If you are wearing clothes, such as gloves, coats and scarves that could impact your driving, you could be at risk of a fine.

While it may be tempting to wrap up warm while getting behind the wheel on a cold winter’s morning, it could be costly.

Rule 97 of the Highway Code states that drivers must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Motoring experts have warned that gloves could hamper motorists due to a loss of grip on the steering wheel or gear stick.

Scarves, meanwhile, could impact visibility, as could hats and puffy coats, the experts warn.

Sonia Hobbs, Group Marketing Director at Harwoods Group has revealed how you could get a £1,000 fine simply from wrapping up this winter.

The Road Traffic Act warns that anything that obstructs the vision of a driver could be considered a hazard.

If someone is caught with an object that obstructs vision, they could be hit with a £100 fine which could rise to £1,000 and three penalty points on their licence if the incident is taken to court.