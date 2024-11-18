Pembrokeshire County Council, in an application before the September meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, was granted approval for a long list of changes to Porthgain Harbour.

It includes highway and environmental improvements, including new parking bays, a realignment of the existing Llanrhian Road carriageway, resurfacing of existing parking areas, designated pedestrian footways and crossings, and traffic calming features.

The National Park owns the land subject to the application; the proposals securing some £300,000 in Welsh Government funding

Local concerns said the proposal would “change the ‘feral and free’ nature of Porthgain,” and is “a complete urbanisation of a very rural historic working harbour village” and the “natural charm of village will be ruined”.

Speaking at the September meeting, local county councillor Cllr Neil Prior said there had been much local division over the proposals, and he had been to “numerous meetings trying to smooth things out”.

Since then, a 517-strong e-petition was received on the council’s own website, started by Andrew Harries, which was heard at the November 15 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The petition, which claimed the scheme was “nothing more than a cash grab” which would lead to a charged-for car park, said: “We are all dead against the proposals to change Porthgain. The village has been trapped in time since the quarry closed in the 1930s. The original houses, foundations, grounds and landscape have all remained the same since that day all of the workers lost their jobs.

“The proposed plans for Porthgain were drawn up by PCC and The National Parks. The plans would add dedicated parking spaces around the village, zebra crossings, pavements and more.

“To replace the grounds of where the workers and its buildings once stood with pavements and car parks is absolutely disgraceful.

“This is nothing more than a cash grab by PCC and National Parks. The new car park will most likely charge visitors, which will also affect the businesses as well as decrease the villages footfall.”

Speaking at the November meeting, on behalf of the petition creator, chair of local group Pobl Porthgain Robert Jones said he had never seen any traffic-related incidents in the village, and their concerns had been “totally ignored”.

He said the scheme was supported by “people that moved in looking to turn it into a retirement home,” adding: “People who live there aren’t bothered; there’s been traffic in Porthgain since the motor car.”

Local member Cllr Neil Prior said the issue had become “heated” locally, with “a lot of the blame levelled at my door”.

“I feel like there has been a thorough exercise over the last few years to get the majority view, I completely accept it has been difficult, we are talking in any community about different views and different priorities.

“It has caused division in the village, and I regret that, I really hope that the village can come back together.”

He added: “Residents have been in touch with me, people have stepped back from the group because it has felt combative, they have felt it’s an aggressive environment.”

He stressed there were no plans in the scheme to introduce paid-for parking: “I still feel the majority of residents want something. I’m all for public participation and democracy, what has been ramped up is the public outcry, we’ve had things on this that are frankly not accurate.

“We are discussing a petition today, I don’t think it should’ve come to committee, the petition is based on untruth.”

Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett warned there was a limited timescale to take advantage of the funding, adding: “If the community is saying to us ‘We don’t want any of these measures,’ sadly we’ll walk away, it would be sad if we couldn’t find a way to do some of these works.”

He stressed: “Pembrokeshire County Council has no ownership of the land in that area and no interest in it, with no plans for parking charges.”

Committee chair Cllr Mark Carter hoped there would be some way for all involved to “come together” with sympathetic changes.

After that proposal to encourage all sides to agree suitable changes was defeated, members agreed to merely note the petition.