This former 19th-century steam mill, located on Waterston Road, is on the market through Padarn Property.

The property is set within 3.75 acres of grounds, complete with a stream and pond, creating a peaceful retreat.

The home is located in 3.75 acres of land (Image: Padarn Properties)

The house has been restored to its original stone walls and roof, with the original beams preserved.

The careful restoration combines heritage with modern construction, providing a comfortable family home.

Approached via a country driveway, the four-storey converted mill is situated in a naturally sheltered valley, just metres from Hazel Beach.

Inside, the ground floor features a welcoming vestibule, utility space, bathroom, and guest bedroom.

The main living areas are on the first floor, accessed by a custom-made staircase.

They include a high-spec kitchen, dining space with large windows, and a Juliet balcony.

The main house has four bedrooms (Image: Padarn Properties)

The lounge is located on the next floor up, and has a reclaimed marble open fire.

The top floor has three spacious bedrooms, each with mezzanine levels.

The master suite offers 'picturesque views' over the landscape and estuary, along with an en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing area.

Throughout the house, features such as exposed stonework, original beams, and custom stained glass add to the property's character.

The property also includes a private study and additional sitting rooms.

Alongside the main house, there is a separate annexe currently used as a holiday let.

This annexe has three large bedrooms and can be connected to the main property by opening existing doors.

The property combines modern features with the original stonework (Image: Padarn Properties)

The 3.75 acres of land offer opportunities for further development, whether for additional accommodation or outdoor leisure facilities.

There is also potential for 'eco pods' on the surrounding land, providing another potential income stream.

Residents of the property are entitled to join the Hazelbeach Boat Club, which offers boat moorings, a private slipway, and secure storage for watercraft.

Membership also provides a vibrant social scene, making it ideal for boating enthusiasts and those seeking a close-knit coastal community.

Bespoke features from local craftsmen give this home a unique feel, blending history, craftsmanship, and modern living.