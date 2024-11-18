The National Eisteddfod, a celebration of Welsh culture, is set to take place in the county in 2026.

The festival organisers have revealed the names of the officials who will be leading the project for the next year and a half.

The artistic and local committees have already been established, and meetings to decide the competitions and adjudicators have started.

John Davies is chair of the committee (Image: National Eisteddfod of Wales)

The list of competitions is expected to be ready by spring.

Over the past few weeks, committee members have been voting to elect executive committee officials.

John Davies has been appointed as the chairperson of the executive committee.

As a former leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, he brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the area and its people.

His goal is to ensure that people from all over the region can participate in the community project and the festival.

Tegryn Jones has been elected as the committee’s deputy chair (strategy).

He has extensive experience working across the three counties as the chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

He is passionate about the Welsh language and culture.

Carys Ifan is the Eisteddfod’s deputy chair (culture).

Tegryn Jones is the deputy chair for strategy (Image: National Eisteddfod of Wales)

She has worked on a variety of cultural projects and has volunteered at numerous artistic and community events across the region.

Cris Tomos is responsible for the 2026 Eisteddfod local fund.

He has more than 30 years of experience in the community development sector and has supported community groups and promoters in various fundraising projects.

Non Davies has been elected as the executive committee secretary.

Non Davies is the executive committee secretary (Image: National Eisteddfod of Wales)

She is Ceredigion County Council’s corporate manager for culture and has previously chaired the Cardigan and district local fund committee for the 2022 Ceredigion Eisteddfod.

National Eisteddfod chief executive, Betsan Moses, said: "We’re looking forward to working with John and the team over the next few months as we prepare for the 2026 Eisteddfod.

"There’s almost a quarter of a century since the Eisteddfod was last held in Pembrokeshire, and we’re very much looking forward to returning to the area.

"2026 is an important year for us as we celebrate 850 years since the first Eisteddfod was held in Cardigan Castle in 1176.

"We’re looking forward to working in a new way within a catchment area which includes parts of another two counties, which is, of course, a chance to work with local people in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire again."

Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks, with competition prizes going on sale and the opportunity to apply to donate the crown and the chair.

The National Eisteddfod is scheduled to be held in Llantood from August 1 to 8, 2026.