If you don’t identify and deal with mould problems quickly, you could be risking serious damage to your home and potential health problems.

But what steps can you take to help prevent mould forming in the first place?

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder, explained: “Mould is a frequent issue for thousands of people across the UK every year, especially during the colder months.

"If left untreated, mould can have serious implications for the structure and appearance of a property, as well as putting the health of those living inside it in danger, such as causing respiratory issues.

"Mould can spread quickly, which is why it’s important to take precautions to prevent a build-up from happening.

"Heating and good ventilation are two of the best defences against mould, so to begin with, make sure you have your heating switched on to a low and consistent temperature throughout the day.

"This will prevent temperatures from dropping too low and moisture building up in the air, which in turn, reduces the chances of mould growth.

"Another way to prevent moisture levels from rising too high is to invest in a dehumidifier.

"Moisture from hot showers and cooking on the hob will help to contribute towards the growth of mould, so having a dehumidifier which keeps moisture levels between 30%-50%, will help to fight against mould growth.

The experts at Utility Bidder have shared 6 tips to help homeowners prevent mould from growing in their homes during the winter months.

Keep a consistent indoor temperature

Mould occurs when moisture is combined with cold temperatures and poor ventilation, which is why it’s more common during the winter months.

One of the most effective ways to reduce mould build-up in the home is to keep the home heated to a consistent temperature instead of switching the heating on sporadically.

A consistent temperature will prevent your home from dropping to colder climates which in turn, will reduce any moisture in the air and on surfaces.

Control moisture levels

During the winter, moisture levels in the air will increase due to factors including poor ventilation and washing being dried indoors. Moisture in the home will almost certainly lead to mould forming which is why it’s important to control it as best as possible.

Ideally, you want to keep moisture levels in your home to between 30%-50% and a dehumidifier can help you achieve this. Place the dehumidifier in an area of the home where moisture is more likely to build.

Keep furniture away from walls

Furniture will often be placed against walls to allow for more space in the room in question, however, this can promote mould growth.

During the winter months, it’s best to pull furniture away from walls to help airflow between the two. Without a good amount of airflow, the wall could start to attract damp which in turn, will encourage mould to grow.

Improve indoor ventilation

Even though temperatures will drop during the winter and homeowners will naturally close all windows and doors, the lack of ventilation can promote mould growth.

To prevent this from happening, open windows in your house for 15-20 minutes each day, as this will help to improve ventilation and reduce mould and condensation from forming.

Repair any leaking pipes

With temperatures dropping during the winter, the risk of leaking pipes can increase due to freezing temperatures causing damage. If you are to spot any leaking pipes in your home, have them repaired as soon as possible to prevent mould from growing.

Water leaking from the pipe combined with cold temperatures and poor ventilation will inevitably lead to mould if the issue isn’t fixed promptly.

Use mould-resistant paint

Certain areas of the home are more susceptible to mould than others, such as the bathroom and kitchen due to the amount of moisture created from showers and cooking. To try and alleviate any mould from occurring, it’s worthwhile investing in mould-resistant paint.

Large amounts of moisture are transferred into the atmosphere from these rooms, meaning that mould can spread on walls and ceilings quickly, so using mould-resistant paint can help to reduce the chances of this happening.