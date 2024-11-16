Emergency services were called to reports of “a medical emergency” at the club shortly before 10pm on November 15.

The ambulance service and paramedics provided “advanced critical care support”, and a Wales Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.55pm yesterday evening (Friday, November 15) to a medical emergency at Amman United Rugby Football Club in Ammanford.

“We sent an emergency ambulance and crews were supported by a Community First Responder and Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedics.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”

A statement from Amman United RFC confirmed that all games today (Saturday, November 16) have been postponed, whilst the club will also be closed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances the club will be closed today and this evening - and all games today are postponed - out of respect,” it read.

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Wales Air Ambulance have been contacted for comment.