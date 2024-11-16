These two latest incidents came shortly after the crew were called to help with a police incident and a search for an angler who had been reported missing.

Angle’s all-weather lifeboat was launched on Friday, November 15 after a Pan Pan call at 10.32am from an 18-foot vessel which was struggling with machinery issues off Pennar Point.

The boat was found at anchor in shallow water, and after Angle’s crew spoke with the skipper, the lifeboat towed it back to Neyland Marina.

With the boat safely back at the marina, the lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to base by 12.30pm.

Just days earlier – on Wednesday, November 13 – the Angle lifeboat crew were called to help following reports of a missing woman.

The crew, who were conducting an afloat exercise at the time, diverted to the West Angle area.

A search was launched alongside St Govan’s and Tenby Coastguard Rescue Teams, however the crew were soon informed that the woman had been found safe and well and had made her own way back to the car park.

A fortnight previous to these latest callouts, Angle RNLI were called out to help with two incidents in two days.

On Sunday, October 27, the crew were called to assist with an emergency incident on the Cleddau Bridge at 10.24pm. However, as the crew were readying, the launch was cancelled as the incident had been safely resolved by the police.

The following day, Angle RNLI were requested to help with a search for a fisherman who had been reported missing angler in the St Brides Haven area.

The lifeboat crews from St Davids and Little & Broad Haven, and the coastguard teams from Broad Haven and Dale were already searching the area, but new intelligence suggested that the angler could have been further west.

Angle RNLI’s lifeboat crew were called at 10.59pm to join the search in the Marloes and Gateholm area.

Whilst passing Marloes, the crew spotted lights on the shore and informed teams on the cliff top to investigate. Shortly after, the coastguard team confirmed that the lights were from the missing fisherman and that he was safe and well.

With the fisherman being walked off the beach, the lifeboat was stood down and was back alongside the jetty by 12.30am.