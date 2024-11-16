Mars Wrigley is responsible for a range of chocolates including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles and of course Mars bars.

One of Mars' more popular products is its Celebrations tubs, which consists of eight different chocolates:

Mars

Snickers

Maltesers

Galaxy

Caramel Galaxy

Bounty

Milky Way

Twix

It is particularly popular around the festive season, with Celebrations being voted the UK's favourite Christmas chocolate in 2023.

Celebrations discontinued in Australia

Despite its popularity, Mars revealed this week that Celebrations chocolates had been discontinued in Australia.

A Mars spokesman, speaking in The Advertiser, said: “Our Celebrations products are imported from Europe and like many Australian businesses importing products from overseas, we’re experiencing rising cost pressures and supply challenges.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue Celebrations in Australia.”

Discontinued UK chocolates and sweets

The spokesperson added: "We know Celebrations is a much loved brand so we’re currently reviewing options to reintroduce Celebrations in 2025."

Before British fans begin to panic, Mars has confirmed Celebrations aren't going anywhere here in the UK, despite being discontinued overseas.

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson said: "Since their creation in our Slough chocolate factory in 1997, Celebrations have remained a beloved staple in UK households.

"Whether you're a Bounty fan or a Snickers fanatic, rest assured that everyone's favourite treats will continue to available across the UK for festive celebrations and everyday moments."