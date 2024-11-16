The location of the Tower Ballroom and its famous sprung floor adds an extra element of pizzazz to the programme.

Strictly usually uses the location of Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire to film its regular episodes but fans always seem to love the switch-up.

However, some might not be aware of the reason the show began the tradition of having a one-off episode in Blackpool.

Why does Strictly go to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom every series?





As reported by OK! the reason Strictly began to have an episode in Blackpool every series was due to a logistical reason.

The BBC Television Centre studio where Strictly used to be filmed was also needed for the BBC's Children in Need appeal on a Friday evening every November.

Even after after TV Centre closed for refurbishment in 2013, the tradition still continues, even though the events are filmed in different places now.

Strictly has filmed on the George Lucas Stage 2 at Elstree Studios since 2013, whilst Children in Need filmed in Studio D at Elstree between 2013 and 2020.

The charity telethon now has its production taking place at dock10 Studios in Manchester.

Back in the second series of Strictly the show filmed two episodes at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the fifth episode and the Grand Final.

In 2005 though the BBC announced that they would not be returning to the venue for the third series due to "logistical problems".

Strictly did not return to the seaside town until 2009 and was used in the next two series in 2010 and 2011.

It had a series break in 2012 when Wembley Arena was used throughout but became a regular fixture again in 2013.