There are some solutions to this such as erecting large fences but this is not exactly visually appealing.

However, there are some more insightful ways to bring some much-needed privacy to your garden space if you desire it.

Chris Cooper, Senior Product Manager at battery lawnmower specialists Hayter, has shared a few things people can try.

5 ways to make your garden more private

Try hedges instead of fences

Cooper shared: “There’s nothing wrong with a nice fence, but they’re expensive, can suffer serious weather damage in the winter, and need constant upkeep to look their best.

“Instead, try a natural and beautiful solution – fast-growing hedges!

“Fast-growing hedges, such as cherry laurel, privet, leylandii and bamboo, are the perfect alternative to man-made fences. Leylandii is especially quick, growing up to 90cm a year and requiring little to no maintenance.

“Late autumn is the best time to prune and plant new hedges in time for next summer, so there’s no time like the present!”

Shield from overlooking windows

If your garden is overlooked by a neighbour's window then constructing a pergola can help maintain a bit of privacy.

Cooper said: “Pergolas offer an aesthetically pleasing way of sectioning lawn furniture, and can be further decorated with potted plants. Installing a pergola is ideal in the winter, as it will be ready by the following summer to be enjoyed as a sun break.

“I enjoy the privacy a pergola brings to outdoor barbecues and summer al-fresco dining, but whatever you use it for, it will create a defined space for relaxation and socialising out of view of your neighbour’s window.”

Invest in climbing plants

Cooper suggests: “Climbing plants never go out of fashion, and for good reason – they look great, they’re cost-effective and fantastic for privacy.

“Climbing plants instantly soften the look of hard surfaces, such as fences, walls and pergolas – creating shade, adding texture and colour to your garden. In terms of privacy, simply extending your existing wall or fence with a trellis is one of the fastest ways to add a natural screen between you and your neighbour’s garden.

He continued: “Thick climbing plants work as a sound insulator and they can cool your garden in the summer, boost natural life in the garden and help improve air quality. There’s no downside.”

Utilise screen planters

Screen planters are a tool that Cooper says is "seriously underutilised" in gardens to help increase privacy.

He continued: “A screen planter is ideal for artificially adding height to a specific area of a garden wall without extending the whole wall or fence to an unappealing height. Screen planters make ideal beds for bamboo, as the bamboo is confined to one bed and will continue to grow upwards rather than outwards.

“That being said, you can plant anything in a screen planter – they are a really versatile way of adding privacy. You can even build your own if you’re feeling up to a challenge!”

Practise layer planting

Layer planting can be an aesthetically appealing way for someone to obscure their garden from view.

Recommended reading:

Cooper explains: “This is especially useful for unconventionally shaped, small to medium-sized gardens. To do this, simply assess your garden in three tiers and plan what you will plant for each tier.

"Your plants should be tiered into the top, medium, and bottom of your garden – saving tall plants and trees for the top layer, medium-sized plants for the middle, and low-growing plants for the bottom.

“If you follow this structure, you can create a diverse garden which, as far as your neighbours are concerned, you can literally get lost in.”