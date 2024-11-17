Mateusz Sikorski, 30, was jailed for two years and four months after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Christopher Boyle, known as Mucker, died at the scene following the crash on the A4139 at around 10.15pm on September 2.

Swansea Crown Court heard that a BMW being driven by Sikorski had been travelling on the wrong side of the road “for at least half a mile” before crashing in to Mr Boyle’s taxi.

Sentencing Sikorski, Judge Geraint Walters said: “On the night in question during the evening hours after dark on Monday, September 2 of this year, you found yourself driving along the Penally road to Tenby.

“You were however, as you now readily accept, driving on the wrong side of the road.

“Sadly for the deceased, he was driving his taxi in the opposite direction.

“He lost his life at the scene.”

Taxi driver Christopher Boyle died at the scene of the crash. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Judge Walters described Mr Boyle as “a loving son, partner, father, brother”, and said that he “couldn’t have” known he was experiencing the last seconds of his life.

“That’s why judges find sentences of this sort so difficult. Sentences cannot restore life,” he said.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to remind ourselves, whoever we are, that when we take to the road we owe an obligation to other road users to drive responsibly, and not to have anything other than a keen eye for the safety of others.

“This wasn’t a momentary crossing in to the opposite carriageway. The evidence establishes that you drove on the opposite carriageway for about half a mile.”

A poignant tribute in the sand of Tenby's North Beach. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

Prosecutor Dean Pulling said that, despite the efforts of the fire service and paramedics, Mr Boyle was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.32pm.

Siborski – an Italian national born in Poland – initially said he was on the correct side of the road. However, he later told officers: ‘I think it may have been my fault. I think I was on the wrong side of the road’.

In a statement read out on behalf of Mr Boyle’s family, Mr Pulling said: “The loss of Chris has been absolutely devastating.”

James Hartson, appearing for the defendant, said Sikorski was a chef who had been employed throughout Europe and had been staying with friends in Pembrokeshire whilst looking for work at a local restaurant.

Mateusz Sikorski was jailed after killing a popular taxi driver in a head-on crash (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Whilst he accepts full criminal responsibility for his actions, this offence was born out of a lapse in concentration,” he said.

“He believed he was on the correct side of the carriageway.”

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for six years and two months, and must pass an extended retest if he is to regain his licence.