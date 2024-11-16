The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for northern parts of the UK due to snow and ice, some of which will come into force as early as 4pm on Sunday (November 17).

Pembrokeshire is also set to see snow next week (week beginning Monday, November 18), with falls forecast from as early as Tuesday (November 19).

When will it snow in Pembrokeshire?





Pembrokeshire could see snow from as early Tuesday, according to the Met Office's UK long range weather forecast (November 19 to 28).

The Met Office forecast says: "Cold or very cold conditions are likely to affect most if not all parts of the UK early in this period, with wintry showers affecting in particular northern parts and exposed coastal districts.

"Overnight frost will likely be widespread and occasionally strong winds will result in significant wind chill.

"However, there may be more organised areas of rain and snow, accompanied by strong winds, which run across some parts.

How to drive safely in snow and ice

"This could lead to some disruptive weather at times, especially at the start of this period. Briefly milder conditions may accompany these in the south.

"There is a hint that it may become less cold late in the period, but still likely remain mostly unsettled with further spells of rain and snow."

Weather maps from WX Charts, also show snow arriving in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday.

A weather map from WX Charts for Friday (November 22) showing where it is going to snow (in purple) in Pembrokeshire. (Image: WX Charts)

Where to see snow in Pembrokeshire

While small parts of Pembrokeshire could see snow on Tuesday, most areas will see it early on Wednesday (November 20), according to WX Charts.

The likes of Narberth and Maenclochog are set to see the heaviest snow falls.

While lighter snow falls are forecast for other areas including Haverfordwest, Tenby and Fishguard.

Temperatures are also set to drop to 0 in most areas in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.