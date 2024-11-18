A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been accused of twice breaching a court order.
Luke Rogers, 38, from Wolfscastle, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order at Swansea Crown Court on March 22 last year.
Rogers has been accused of twice breaching that sexual harm prevention order between October 1 and November 4.
It was alleged that Rogers used a username which wasn’t his own name and hadn’t been approved by police on the social media site MeetMe.
He was also accused of deleting his internet history relating to his use of the MeetMe site.
The case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 6, and was sent on to Swansea Crown Court.
Rogers was remanded into custody, and will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on November 22.
