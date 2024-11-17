A SHOPLIFTER admitted stealing cans of Stella Artois from a Pembrokeshire store, just days after looting £300-worth of alcohol from another shop.
Graham Watson, 53, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.
Watson was alleged to have stolen alcohol worth £300 from Marks and Spencer in Haverfordwest on September 20.
He was further accused of swiping 10 cans of Stella Artois from Spar in Monkton on September 22.
The defendant was also charged with failing to surrender to bail on October 22.
Watson pleaded guilty to all three offences on October 30.
He was fined a total of £200, and was ordered to pay £10.99 in compensation and a £64 surcharge.
