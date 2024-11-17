The five motorists were charged with offences including driving without a licence, not being in proper control of a vehicle, crossing the solid white central road markings, having a bald front tyre and driving without insurance.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

LUKE AUSTIN, 26, of Cilgwyn, was caught driving a motorhome with no hands on his steering wheel.

Austin was charged with being a driver not in a position to have proper control of a vehicle.

It was alleged that he was driving a Talbot motorhome between Nevern and Cilgwyn with no hands on his steering wheel and whilst holding a mobile phone on March 22.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £76 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 30. He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £30 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

KAREEM ABDO, 29, of Alice Street in Butetown, Cardiff, was caught driving without a licence or insurance in Pembrokeshire.

Abdo was driving a BMW 3 Series on the A478 at Pentlepoir on the evening of June 2. It emerged that he did not have a valid licence or insurance.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 30.

Abdo was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £48 surcharge. He was also handed a notional six point penalty, and was banned from driving for six months.

SEAN AGNEW, 57, of Vetch Close in Pembroke, admitted driving after his licence had been revoked.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Agnew’s licence had been revoked on account of disability on June 19 last year.

However, he was caught behind the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai on South Meadow in Pembroke on August 1 this year.

He pleaded guilty on October 30, and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £110 in costs and a £48 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

JAMES EVANS, 36, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven, was caught overtaking traffic by illegally crossing on to the wrong side of the road.

Evans was riding a Hyosung GT motorcycle on the A40 Arnolds Hill at Slebech on May 4. The court heard that he crossed over the solid white central road marking on to the wrong side of the road to overtake traffic.

He admitted the offence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 6, and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £110 in costs and a £16 surcharge.

Evans also had three points added to his licence.

LEE DODGSON, 33, of Trafalgar Road in Haverfordwest, was caught driving without a licence and with a bald front tyre.

Dodgson was driving a Seat Leon on Barn Street in Haverfordwest on September 11. The court heard that he had been disqualified in January 2024 and had not renewed his licence after that.

It was alleged that the tread on the car’s front offside wheel was not at least 1.6mm deep in a continuous band on the central three-quarters of the breadth of tread and round the entire outer circumference of the tyre.

Dodgson pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

He was fined £100 and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £40 surcharge. The defendant was also handed four penalty points.