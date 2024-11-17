The 72g boxes are on sale in B&M stores and are currently being sold at a 20% discount from its initial £5 listing.

For those who aren't aware Christmas Eve boxes are typically given to young children as a way to break up the anticipation of the next day with some small gifts and activities.

BBC News adds: "They can be as simple as a cardboard box or as elaborate as an engraved wooden chest, filled with sweets, pyjamas, films, books and games."

In a post on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group Facebook group, one user brought attention to the Christmas Eve box B&M were offering.

They posted: "Everyone needs to get down to B&M If you’re looking for Christmas Eve boxes I got these today for £3.99 only normally £5 but what you get inside is SO GOOD .. I normally end up spending a small fortune on Christmas Eve boxes."

As stated on the B&M website the box contains: stickers, a colouring sheet, pencils, a paper cup, a cookie hot chocolate sachet, a snow flake mallow and socks.

B&M shoppers rave about Christmas Eve box

Plenty of people on the Facebook group seemed to love the idea of getting the Christmas Eve box, as plenty commented asking their friends and family to pick one up the next time they were in B&M.

One person wrote: "I don't normally do Christmas Eve boxes but these are just too cute!"

Another posted: "I got my granddaughters these yesterday really good for the price".

Meanwhile, another shared: "So is this £3.99 for everything? That's so good".

Overall opinion was very positive as one person replied to a friend who'd tagged them in the post: "that looks awesome kids would love that".