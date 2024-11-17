Two air ambulances landed near a local primary school on the Welsh border yesterday morning (Saturday, November 16).
Residents in Oswestry were left concerned by a large emergency services presence in the town.
Witnesses reported seeing two air ambulances landing by the Meadows Primary School and the nearby skatepark in Oswestry as residents report a large emergency services presence in the town.
Witnesses have reported that the West Midlands Ambulance Service and Police have been seen in the area particularly in the area around Balmoral Crescent
The ambulance services and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.
