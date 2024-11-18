Asa Wandelt, 35, of Harrier Road, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court accused of three offences.

He was charged theft – including theft by finding – relating to a Dell laptop bag and purse taken from Carmarthen Railway Station on April 13.

Wandelt was also accused of two offences of fraud by false representation, after using a bank card from inside the purse to spend £25.56 at Co-op and £4.85 in Wetherspoons in Carmarthen.

He pleaded guilty to all charges, and was sentenced to 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

Wandelt must complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £50.42 in compensation and £85 in costs.