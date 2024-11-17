In a post on the r/drivingUK Reddit page, a user posted a couple of images with the caption: "Parking bay in double yellow lines?"

The image showed a street with double yellow line markings on the side of a road which were seemingly painted inside the border of parking bay markings.

The double yellow lines stopped before a dropped kerb which a car was parked in front of, which the user clarified wasn't their vehicle.

The post can be found on the r/drivingUK Reddit page here.

Double yellow lines inside parking bay causes confusion

There was a bit of debate about what had happened here, with it even being suggested that the marking was part of a centre line down the narrow street.

However, in the end, a few came to the conclusion that the lines for a parking bay had been painted over previously but had started to wear off.

One person wrote: "It looks like the white lines have previously been blacked out, but the coating has started to come off.

"The yellow lines are much fresher and there's a dropped kerb, so those logically take precedence."

Another shared similar sentiments, writing: "Old road markings are seldom removed if they are very worn and the yellow lines are clearly newer and fresher. Sometimes old markings will be blacked out if they are very prominent."

Meanwhile, another posted: "Is there a sign saying that this is a parking bay and when it is active? I don't believe that yellow lines require a sign."

One person claimed to have seen road markings like this previously writing: "I've deen [sic] these instances I real life, basically there is a placard clarifying ghr bays and lines. The bay is active only on certain times then double yellow applies all other times."

Recommended reading:

However, they agreed with a fair few others on the reason for this case, adding: "In this case I believe the bay line weere [sic] removed by just painting black over it and the black paint had come off revealing the white lines again."

Further down in the comments, the original poster mentioned that they had parked in the empty space and had received a PCN for their trouble.

When asked what the PCN was issued for they said: "It says C1 - vehicle was parked in a restricted area during a specified time, which would refer to the double yellow lines, I just find it incompetent that a bay is still visible at the same time though."