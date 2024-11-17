Cadbury has confirmed a chocolate that had previously been a part of it's Christmas range has been discontinued.
The confectionery company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Freddos, Boost, Crunchie, Creme Eggs and the classic Dairy Milk.
Several chocolates have been axed by Cadbury recently.
In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.
Discontinued UK chocolates and sweets
In the lead-up to Easter this year the company revealed Mini Eggs chocolate cartons "will not be returning", a decision it said was based on the "changing tastebuds" of Cadbury fans.
Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bars have also been discontinued by Cadbury in 2024.
Cadbury discontinues Christmas chocolate
Cadbury has already revealed the axing of its Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits in the lead up to Christmas 2024.
Now it has confirmed Dairy Milk Mousse Snowman chocolates will not be returning to UK stores this festive season.
One fan noticed the chocolates absence and took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask whether it had been discontinued.
They said: "@CadburyUK have you discontinued the Cadbury chocolate mousse snowman? I can’t find them in any shops this year! #christmasisruined."
A Cadbury spokesperson replied: "We’re always adapting our Christmas range to make sure everyone can find products they enjoy, reflecting changing consumer taste buds, which means we’ve made a few changes to reflect this.
"Please check out our website for the full list www.cadbury.co.uk/products and we hope you find something you enjoy."
Dairy Milk Snowman chocolates are nowhere to be seen on Cadbury's website and are "out of stock" or "unavailable" from major retailers including Asda, Sainsbury's and Poundland.
Discontinued Cadbury chocolates return
But its not all been bad news for Cadbury fans, with a number of discontinued chocolates making a come back recently.
Cadbury Coins and the Dairy Milk Mint Crisp chocolate bar, both of which had previously been axed, made a return to UK shelves as part of Cadbury's 2024 Christmas range.
While its Dream chocolate bar (with a twist) made a come back to B&M stores across the county in October after having been discontinued back in the 2000s.
