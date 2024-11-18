As we edge closer to winter and the temperature starts to drop, households across the UK may start to notice condensation forming on their windows.
Now condensation may not seem like much of a problem, but if left unchecked it can lead to mould which can pose a health risk.
Damp and mould can cause respiratory problems and infections, allergies or asthma, according to the NHS.
It can also have an effect on your immune system.
How to get rid of mould in your home
The NHS explains: "Moulds produce allergens (substances that can cause an allergic reaction), irritants and, sometimes, toxic substances.
"Inhaling or touching mould spores may cause an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Moulds can also cause asthma attacks."
How to stop condensation? Expert shares money-saving hack
Condensation - which forms when the temperature outside is colder than that inside - can easily spread if you don't try and minimise the moisture in your house, according to Abelglass.
The experts, in The Mirror, said you should "keep your heating on and allow a good amount of airflow in your homes with the windows open to combat".
But due to the cost of living crisis, many UK households are looking to minimise the amount of time they have their heating on for this winter.
Well don't worry, there is a solution. Abelglass said a window insulation kit is a good, cheap alternative.
Window insulation kits can be purchased for as little as £3.35 on Amazon or can also be found at high street retailers including B&Q (£6.99).
These plastic film sheets work by trapping air between the plastic layer and the window.
This prevents the build-up of condensation.
It also doubles as a way of keeping the cold out as it prevents cold draughts from getting through.
