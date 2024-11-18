Heated clothes airers have proven increasingly popular each year, but experts are warning they could have unwanted impacts on your house.

Trade Radiators have revealed that using a heated clothes airer in the home is likely to cause an increase in the indoor air’s moisture levels, therefore leading to a much greater risk of excess condensation and mould growth, posing as a major health hazard.

Mould thrives in damp and humid conditions, spreading quickly and releasing potentially harmful mycotoxins into the air.

Prolonged exposure to these toxins can lead to a range of health issues, including allergies, respiratory problems, asthma attacks, and even more severe reactions in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Furthermore, mould can cause structural damage to buildings, degrading the integrity of walls, ceilings, and other surfaces, as well as ruining personal possessions.

James Auckland, heating expert at Trade Radiators said: “Although heated clothes airers are undoubtedly effective in drying clothes indoors, the undesirable consequences like condensation and mould growth should never be ignored.

“It’s incredibly vital for homeowners to adopt effective measures in managing indoor humidity levels, especially in order to successfully prevent moisture-related damage and health hazards”.

In order to prevent the excess moisture in the air from causing damp and mould, Trade Radiators recommend the following when using a heated clothes airer:

Opening windows and using extractor fans during and after using heated clothes airers. This facilitates air circulation and reduces moisture buildup.

Installing a good dehumidifier in areas where heated clothes airers are used. This helps to maintain a healthier indoor environment by removing excess moisture from the air. Your humidity levels in the home should be between 40%-60%, and a dehumidifier will help to ensure this is the case.

After using a heated clothes airer, they also recommend: