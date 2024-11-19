Pupils from a Newcastle Emlyn school have completed a sponsored cycle ride.

Ysgol Y Ddwylan students, inspired by a challenge from Paddy McGuinness, took turns cycling throughout the day.

Year 6 students managed to cover a total of 47 miles on 'Zwift.'

The school, so far, has raised £1,758.35, with more donations still coming in.

The event was organised by the school's council, and pupils have been praised for their 'tremendous effort and teamwork.'