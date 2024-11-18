The figures, which come from reports made to Action Fraud, showed losses had risen almost £1 million compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the figures, 43% of scams reported during the festive period last year came from social media platforms, with 19% coming from online marketplaces.

The figures also showed that those aged 30-39 submitted the most reports, followed by 40 to 49-year-olds.

Black Friday shoppers urged to be alert to scams

Deputy head of Action Fraud, Adam Mercer, said: “Everyone will be looking to snap up good Black Friday deals and bargains whilst shopping this festive period, but unfortunately this doesn’t stop fraudsters from targeting members of the public online.

“With Action Fraud data revealing more than 16,000 reports of online shopping fraud over last year’s festive period, we are urging people to shop safely online – especially if you’re buying on social media – and avoid being left empty-handed for the holiday season.

“Never feel pressured into buying anything online – creating a false sense of urgency is a tell-tale sign of a fraudster.

"Whether you are shopping on online marketplaces, social media or retailers, avoid bank transfers if you can, and use a credit card as it can provide more protection if anything goes wrong.

“You can protect yourself from fraudsters this festive season by following the practical advice on the Stop! Think Fraud website to help you shop online safely.”

🚨 Email and social media account hacking is the most commonly reported cyber-dependent crime in the UK.



Are you using strong passwords and 2-step verification (2SV) to protect your accounts? https://t.co/MnCJbqN1w7#TurnOn2SV pic.twitter.com/2C02UsdwsM — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) November 15, 2024

How to protect yourself against scams

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has launched a nationwide campaign encouraging people to set up two-step verification on their most important accounts which will help to better protect them from online fraud.

It said this can provide an additional layer of protection as it means that even if a criminal knows your password, they will not be able to access a user’s account.

The NCSC has also urged shoppers to exercise vigilance against any tactics that push them to act quickly without thinking.

Criminals often create false urgency by using limited-time offers or promoting items that seem scarce or not widely available, the NCSC added.

The cyber security agency is also encouraging people to not click on any online links they are unsure about, and research the company or seller involved by checking reviews on trusted sites.

NCSC chief executive, Richard Horne, said: “As we head into the holiday shopping season, people are understandably eager to find the best deals online.

“Unfortunately, this is also prime time for cyber criminals, who exploit bargain hunters with increasingly sophisticated scams – sometimes crafted using AI – making them harder to detect.

“To stay protected, I strongly recommend following our online shopping guidance, including setting up 2-step verification and creating memorable but secure passwords using three random words.”