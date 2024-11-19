Around 1,000 Pembrokeshire children have participated in workshops aimed at creating a sustainable future.
These 10 workshops in Pembrokeshire were organised by Graduate Planet, a non-profit organisation, and were designed to teach youngsters about combating climate change.
The workshops involved taking £5,000 worth of specialised Lego into primary schools, where children built a giant Lego city.
The city featured elements of sustainable living, including food production, travel, house building, energy production, businesses, water conservation, and recycling.
Covered with plants and trees to support insects and wildlife, the city provided the children with a visual framework to aim for.
At the end of each day, more than 100 children had contributed to creating a 3m x 4m city.
These workshops were funded by grants and offered free of charge to the schools.
A recent workshop at Mary Immaculate Catholic School in Haverfordwest was particularly well received.
The organisers hope to offer the workshops to all children in Pembrokeshire, seeking support to continue the initiative next year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here