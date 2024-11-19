These 10 workshops in Pembrokeshire were organised by Graduate Planet, a non-profit organisation, and were designed to teach youngsters about combating climate change.

The workshops involved taking £5,000 worth of specialised Lego into primary schools, where children built a giant Lego city.

The city featured elements of sustainable living, including food production, travel, house building, energy production, businesses, water conservation, and recycling.

One of the Lego cities (Image: Graduate Planet)

Covered with plants and trees to support insects and wildlife, the city provided the children with a visual framework to aim for.

At the end of each day, more than 100 children had contributed to creating a 3m x 4m city.

These workshops were funded by grants and offered free of charge to the schools.

A recent workshop at Mary Immaculate Catholic School in Haverfordwest was particularly well received.

The organisers hope to offer the workshops to all children in Pembrokeshire, seeking support to continue the initiative next year.