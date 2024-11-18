The incident occurred on November 6 at Kiln Park Road in Narberth, when a car pulled up beside a mother and her baby before shooting the infant with a nerf gun.

The car then drove off at speed towards Narberth or Pemblewin Roundabout.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys-Police said: “Police in Narberth are appealing for information after a foam bullet was shot at a mother and baby walking along Kiln Park Road on November 6.



“The woman reported that a hatchback car, which was possibly dark blue, pulled up beside her, before a Nerf gun was shot, hitting the baby.

“The car reportedly drove off at speed either in the direction of Narberth town or Pemblewin roundabout.

“The incident was reported to have happened at just before 5.45pm."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 and quote reference number 24000944199.