The Paul Sartori Foundation, Pembrokeshire's hospice at home charity, was awarded a regional grant of £3,024.50 from the Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust.

The grant will be used to support equipment for end-of-life patients at home in the county.

The funding will enable the Paul Sartori Equipment Service to expand the availability of items loaned and will include the purchase of additional double mattress overlays, bed bumpers, side rails, grab rails, wheeled shower commodes, and mattress covers.

Supportive equipment can be essential for anyone with any end-of-life diagnosis, aged 18 or over, and supports their wish to be cared for, and to die at home if that is their wish.

This service improves the quality of life offering tailored items to support with independence and dignity.

Equipment can make a big difference in remaining at home, and the team provides a rapid response service, often delivering equipment within 24-48 hours to support a hospital discharge.

The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home equipment service loans a range of items of equipment to patients in Pembrokeshire.

The team that offers the service, Amanda Elmes, equipment and nursing assistant at Paul Sartori, and Hannah Jones equipment assistant and Jerry Hilliar equipment technician, make deliveries of items all over Pembrokeshire, covering all 625 square miles of the county.

During 2023/2024, the team delivered at least 1,700 items to patient’s homes all around the county.

They give full instructions and demonstrations to patients and families on the use of items.

The most frequently loaned items are mattresses, profiling beds and commodes.

Pat Coombs, equipment facilitator and care coordinator at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: "All our patient's needs are given equal importance.

"Whether a patient needs a urine bottle or a bed, all requirements are treated with the same level of response and care."

Judith Williams, grant development officer at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: "We are very grateful to the Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust for their support enabling us to expand our equipment portfolio to support end-of-life patients and their families at home."

A representative from the Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust said: "The trustees recognise the importance of the work of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home which supports patients who choose to spend their final days at home.

"The items loaned enable patients in Pembrokeshire, with the support of their carers, to receive high-quality care at the end of their lives.

"The trust strives to improve the lives of people in Wales in every walk of life and this service assures seamless coordinated care easily adaptable to the needs of the individual."

Paul Sartori provides a variety of services including home nursing care, equipment, complementary therapies, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, future care planning, and training.