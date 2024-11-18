David Evans, from Carmarthen, will take part in the Newport Marathon in April alongside his friend Jamie to generate funds for Tenby RNLI.

Tenby RNLI came to the rescue of David’s daughter, Lily, when she was taken over a mile out to sea while paddleboarding.

David posted on his GoFundMe page: “Myself and my good friend Jamie have decided to take on the Newport marathon in April to raise money for two charities that are very close to our hearts.

“She was taken so far out that we could not see if she was still on it. For 40 long minutes we did not know if our daughter was alive, and we truly believe if it wasn’t for the amazing volunteers, Lily would not be with us here today.

“This is the reason why we have chosen this as one of our charities, so they can continue helping other families.”

The Tenby lifeboat station features an all-weather lifeboat located inside a modern slipway station on the north side of Castle Hill.

There is a public gallery where visitors can watch the lifeboat launch.

RNLI is a charity made up of volunteers dedicated to saving people’s lives during sea-based emergencies.

In Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, there are multiple RNLI lifeboat stations at locations such as Pendine Beach, Tenby and St Davids.

David and Jamie are also raising money for another organization called CCAMA (Carmarthen & Crosshands Autistic Mams Association).

CCAMA aims to reduce social isolation for families living with autism by providing a supportive community and organizing fun events for neurodiverse children and their siblings.

Furthermore, the charity provides a safe space for parents and carers to meet and support each other.

The fundraising goal is £5000 which will be split equally between the two charities and the pair have raised £2,095 so far.

To support David's fundraiser, visit his GoFundMe page and donate.