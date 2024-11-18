West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called at 5.02pm to Mile End Island on the A5 in Oswestry to a collision involving a lorry and a car.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service and a Medic from Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.

READ MORE: Oswestry crash: A5 Mile End roundabout to Shrewsbury closed

A WMAS spokeswoman said that both men were the drivers of the vehicles and died at the scene.

OTHER NEWS:

“Upon arrival we found four patients from the lorry and the car,” they said.

“Firstly, the driver of the first car and secondly, the driver of the lorry, both of whom were assessed.

“Unfortunately, it was clear that nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Thirdly and fourthly, a woman and a child who were passengers in the lorry. Both were assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

Get in touch

Share your views on this story by sending a letter to the editor. To get in touch email news@bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk, or fill in the form on this section of our website.

“They were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”

“No further patients required treatment.”

West Merica Police has been approached for comment.