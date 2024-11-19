The Port of Milford Haven made the donation to Cruising Free, who will row from Lanzarote to Antigua to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

The port's donation includes a range of safety gear designed to support the crew's journey and ensure their safety during the expedition.

Items provided include a flare kit, satellite phone, VHF radios, first aid kits, GPS equipment, lights, safety lines, and more.

The Port of Milford Haven, the UK's leading energy port, said it is committed to supporting local maritime initiatives.

This donation is part of the port's ongoing efforts to promote safety in all aspects of maritime activity, particularly for adventurous projects like the Atlantic Dash.

Mike Ryan, harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, said: "We are proud to support the amazing crew of Cruising Free as they undertake this monumental challenge.

"Safety is paramount for anyone taking to the sea, and we hope that the equipment we’ve provided will support them as they navigate the Atlantic.

"Their journey will not only raise vital funds for two incredibly worthwhile causes but also inspire people across the UK and beyond.

"We are excited to be part of their journey and wish them the very best of luck."

The Atlantic Dash will see the team of experienced rowers tackle the transatlantic journey, which is expected to take several weeks.

The funds raised by Cruising Free will directly benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, which supports research and care for people living with cystic fibrosis, and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which provides specialist palliative care services to individuals in west Wales.

Polly Zipperlen, Cruising Free team member, said: "We are truly and eternally grateful to Port of Milford Haven who have provided us with the essential safety equipment needed to embark on our 3,200-mile journey from Lanzarote to Antigua.

"We are hoping not to need to use the flares or safety lines, but the satellite phone and VHF radio will keep us connected with land and loved ones through the entire two-month journey.

"Thank you."

Cruising Free's row across the Atlantic will begin in January 2025, and the crew's journey will be tracked in real time to allow supporters to follow their progress.

The team is already actively fundraising and plans to hold several community events in the lead-up to their departure.