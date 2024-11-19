Gareth Protheroe, 41, from Cold Inn, fought off competition from the world's best anglers at the 59th World Senior Boat Angling Championships last month.

The event took place in Crosshaven, County Cork, Ireland, where Mr Protheroe came out on top in the individual standings.

However, his celebrations were put on hold due to a dispute over the results.

The controversy revolved around Irish angler Liam O'Callaghan, who the hosts argued had the highest score across the three competition days.

However, Mr O'Callaghan was a reserve as he did not participate in the official practice day before the competition.

According to the rules, a reserve angler cannot win the championship as an individual.

The matter was referred to the world governing body’s (FIPS/Mer) committee and technical commission.

Their decision, reached almost two weeks later, dismissed the complaint and officially declared Mr Protheroe the new individual boat angling world champion.

Mr Protheroe is the first Welsh boat sea angler to achieve this feat. The Saundersfoot Sea Angling Club member said: "Truthfully, it’s still sinking in.

"It’s fantastic and means more than you could ever imagine.

"It’s just incredible – absolutely mind-blowing – and I really can’t put it into words to be honest with you."

Despite his triumph, Mr Protheroe admitted that the dispute 'killed' the presentation evening, which should have been a memorable occasion.

The uncertainty surrounding his victory left him unsure about when he would be officially presented with his medal.

He said: "It’s crazy and, with what’s gone on, it’s obviously taken a while to really sink in.

"It was a hard couple of weeks coming back to be honest, and through no fault of our own – that was the worst thing.

"We’d conducted ourselves and done everything right, but it was out of our hands.

"It’s just unfortunate that things happened the way they have and for it to be sort of tarnished with that has gone on.

"But obviously we got there in the end."

Mr Protheroe will eventually receive his gold medal for finishing first in the individual standings.

The team of Mr Protheroe, Ray Eyers, Dewi Roberts, Phil Clarke, Stuart Jones and Mark East also secured a 5th place finish for Wales in the team event.

Mr Protheroe said: "I’m just over the moon.

"I’ve fished for Wales for the past seven years; we won gold in the Home Internationals at Milford Haven in 2022 and that was massive for us, just magic.

"But to then get fifth at the Worlds last month was just fantastic; you’re fishing against the best in the world so to come away with fifth and an individual gold was even better.

"All the hard work we’d put in prior to that event paid off and everything just sort of fell into place."

John O’Connor, chair of the Angling Cymru Sea Anglers, said: "It’s great for Welsh angling to have another world champion – and the first in boat sea angling.

"Hopefully, the first of many under the Angling Cymru umbrella in the years to come.

"Well done Gareth Protheroe – Welsh angling and Pembrokeshire are very proud of you.

"Llongyfarchiadau!"