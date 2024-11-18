Emergency services were called to Amman United RFC, Glanaman, shortly before 10pm on November 15 after reports that a teenage girl had “become unwell”.

The ambulance service and paramedics provided “advanced critical care support”, and the Wales Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now confirmed that the teenager died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, the police have said.

“Police were called on Friday evening, November 15, to a report of a medical emergency in the Ammanford area,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“A female teenager had become unwell and was taken to hospital where, sadly, she passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be prepared for H.M Coroner.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.55pm [on Friday] evening to a medical emergency at Amman United Rugby Football Club in [Glanaman] Ammanford.

“We sent an emergency ambulance and crews were supported by a Community First Responder and Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedics.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that they were called to a “medical emergency” in the Ammanford area on Friday night.

“Our Cardiff-based crew were allocated at 10.48pm and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 11.35pm. Our involvement concluded at 1.03am,” the spokesperson said.

All games at Amman United RFC were postponed on Saturday out of respect for the teenager and her family.

A statement released by the club on Saturday morning read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the club will be closed today and this evening - and all games today are postponed - out of respect.

“Deepest condolences to family and friends.”