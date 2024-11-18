Jules King, 45, needed 24-hour care and was – in her own words - ‘basically a cabbage’ until her debilitating illness was diagnosed as Parkinson’s disease.

“Medication was literally a miracle - I went from not being able to move to walking about the place,” said mum-of-two Jules, who lives in Haverfordwest.

Her amazing success at the recent Adaptive Crossfit Games in Texas was in the major neuromuscular category.

“It’s equivalent to the Paralympics of the Crossfit world,” said a proud Jules, who trains in the high-intensity fitness programme with Crossfit Pembrokeshire.

Before her diagnosis, Jules needed 24-hour care. (Image: Jules King)

Jules’ journey with Parkinson’s began at the age of 19 when she noticed her big toe was curling up as she danced.

“I just ignored the symptoms, but these developed into balance and coordination problems," she explained.

“Doctors said that my condition was ME (Myalgic encephalomyelitis) or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

"I was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 35.

“By this time I was in a wheelchair, scarcely able to move and needing 24 hour care.”

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Jules in action in the Texas contest. (Image: Adaptive Crossfit Games)

Jules still experiences some of these problems, but thanks to her medication and her Crossfit challenges, faces them head-on.

“Sometimes I can’t keep it under control, it’s really hit or miss,” she admitted.

“But I’ve always been one that can’t be told ‘can't’ and I’m an amazingly positive person.

Joy for Jules - and her next aim is for the Gold! (Image: Adaptive Crossfit Games)

“Crossfit is great fun and very, very challenging which I love.

“I train every day with my coaches Sam Feneck and Carl Rees, twice on three days and once on the others.

“It’s cardio, strength, weights and a lot of stretching.

Jules decided to travel to the USA for the Adaptive Crossfit Games in September despite a knee injury which was then diagnosed as osteoarthritis.

"So my aim was just to go out to Texas and have fun," she said. "So to come home with a silver medal was absolutely unbelievable.

“So what’s next? I’m going back to the competition – I’m hungry for that gold!”