This comes after the group Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire said the council's pension funds were being used to support companies involved in the conflict in Gaza.

The group, which has been actively supporting Gaza and advocating a ceasefire for the past 13 months, found the information through research by the National Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The study revealed that the Dyfed Pension Fund, covering Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion, has investments of at least £64 million in companies allegedly complicit in Israel’s alleged breaches of international law and human rights abuses.

Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire has now united with other Palestine support groups from Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion to lobby Pension Fund Committee meetings in Carmarthen.

They have set up a campaign group to lobby Pembrokeshire County Council and started a petition calling for the divestment of these funds.

The petition has already received more than 500 signatures.

A local pensioner said: "I was appalled to find out that after working for years for PCC social services, my pension is being invested in companies that are involved with Israel and the daily killing of children and parents."

On November 16, campaigners handed in the signatures to Pembrokeshire County Council, ensuring a discussion at a full council meeting on December 12.

A member of a Narberth supporter group, who collected more than 300 signatures, said: "We are determined to succeed in this campaign and have had a lot of local support already.

"People want their money to be invested ethically, in line with the council's own ethical principles.

"We believe that the council should not be investing in companies that make a profit from slaughtering people and devastating communities but instead in sustainable projects that help build communities."