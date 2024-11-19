Ben Llwyd, a contemporary artist known for his exploration of utopias, is behind 'The Utopian Impulse' at D-Unit in Durnford Street, Bristol.

The exhibition is open to the public from November 16 to December 1, from 12pm, on Fridays to Sundays.

'The Utopian Impulse' invites audiences to rediscover their connection to nature and experience alternative consciousness through creativity.

The exhibition challenges the notion of utopia as a distant dream, suggesting that paradise is accessible here and now.

It aims to raise awareness about the false narrative of utopia as a forever delayed future or distant shore, and help people realise that utopia is here and now.

The project is a collaborative effort between Mr Llwyd and artists Dorry Spikes and Danny May, who engaged in an updated form of en plein air in St Davids to capture the psychological and emotional depth of reconnecting with nature.

Supported by specially constructed ‘Experimental Stations’ by Mr Llwyd, the artists could immerse themselves in the landscape.

This resulted in works that blend personal vision with the natural environment.

Featured pieces include Spikes' 'Arc' (2024), charcoal and oil on paper, and May's 'Untitled' (2024), oil on board.

A short sci-fi art film titled ‘There is really here’, devised and directed by Mr Llwyd, will also be showcased at the exhibition.

The film, described as 'entrancing and thought-provoking', explores utopian themes through a narrative inspired by the novel "We" by Yevgeny Zamyatin.

It was shot on the summer solstice, stars Mabli Jên Eustace, and features a voiceover by Jerome Flynn.

Mr Llwyd has dedicated more than a decade to exploring utopias in his work, with exhibitions across the UK, including Chapter in Cardiff and The British Museum.

His projects, such as ‘Gwales’, ‘The Road to New York’, and ‘Empire Kiosk’, consistently interrogate notions of idealised societies and communal migrations.