The property, nestled in woodland on the cliffs above Saundersfoot, is listed by Country Living.

The bungalow boasts an abundance of living space, complete with a large fenced garden.

The main living room opens onto decking - and includes a hot tub (Image: Country Living)

It features five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious sitting room that opens onto a deck running the entire length of the house.

Two of the bedrooms have ensuite showers, while the master bedroom opens directly to the garden and includes a walk-in wardrobe.

The house also includes a snug area with a stove, an elegant kitchen/dining room with bespoke cabinetry, and a studio space above the kitchen.

The kitchen is fitted with top-of-the-range Siemens and Fisher and Paykel appliances and offers a significant amount of storage space.

There are three reception rooms (Image: Country Living)

The bungalow's utility room houses the oil-fired boiler and has space for a washing machine and separate dryer.

The property's entertaining spaces include a sunroom and a large games room, which could serve as a home cinema or workspace for someone running a business from home.

This space also has the potential to be converted into an annex to the main house, subject to planning.

The home has five double bedrooms (Image: Country Living)

Externally, the property boasts a spacious driveway, a large double garage with a home office on the first floor, and an extensive rear garden.

The garden can be accessed from both sides of the home and includes an inbuilt hot tub, a covered seating area, and a summer house.

The large deck that runs along the rear of the home is also a notable feature.

The property is surrounded by woodland, offering total peace and privacy, yet is just a short walk from the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and the thriving centre of Saundersfoot.

The newly redeveloped harbour, numerous pubs, restaurants, cafes, and shops, as well as the golden sands of Glen beach and Swallow Tree Bay, are all within walking distance.

For those seeking a spacious seaside property that sacrifices nothing in the way of privacy, 'The Retreat' presents a unique opportunity.