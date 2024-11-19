Nathan John was found guilty of three offences of rape, as well as sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent following a trial.

The defendant and the first victim were drinking in Milford Haven on the night of October 1, 2022. When walking the victim home in the early hours, John threw her to the ground and carried out ”a frenzy of sexual violence”, prosecutor James Hartson said.

“She was isolated, she was alone, and she relied on the defendant to walk her home,” Mr Hartson said.

The victim told the court: “I felt the most vulnerable I have ever been.

“I know what’s happened is going to stay with me for the rest of my life.”

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

John and the second victim had been out with friends in Haverfordwest on May 16 this year. When walking together, he showed her he had a knife, led her in to a car park and raped her.

Both victims reported the rapes immediately, and when arrested John claimed both times that the sex had been consensual.

John, 19, also admitted two offences of making indecent images – one Category B and one Category C picture – of children aged between 10 and 12, and possessing extreme pornography, relating to a video depicting bestiality.

Jon Tarrant, for John, said: “In light of the defendant’s continued stance and of course the comments made in that report, submissions in terms of any mitigation will be brief.”

Mr Tarrant said John understood his stance could make it more likely for the court to find he posed a significant risk of reoffending.

He added “there has to be some consideration” of the defendant’s age at the time he committed the offences.

“These are undoubtedly serious offences,” said Judge Huw Rees.

“They are especially serious because there are two victims. Two offences which included features of degradation and violence.

“Both were 16 years old. Both were lured in to isolation.

“You demeaned both of these girls and in the process you demeaned yourself as a human being,” he said.

“You have a warped interest in sex.

“I readily find that you pose a danger to young girls and young women.”

John, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven,​ was sentenced to a 20-year extended sentence, made up of 16 years in custody in a Young Offender Institute and four years on licence.

John must register as a sex offender for life, and was made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Both victims were granted life-long restraining orders against him.