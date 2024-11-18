The cannabis grow was discovered at Heol Llyn y Fran, Llandysul and the men have all been charged with producing a controlled drug (class B).

Armeld Troski, 29, Njazi Gjana, 27 and Ervin Gjana 24 are remanded in custody and set to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today (Monday, November 18).

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Three men have been charged with producing cannabis after officers executed a warrant in the former school on Heol Llyn y Fran, Llandysul on Friday, November 15. A large cannabis grow was located with 737 cannabis plants recovered.

“Officers remain at the scene whilst items are removed, and further enquiries are carried out.

“Local officers would like to thank the community for their support and will continue to be present in the community whilst the building is secured.

“We are committed to making our force area hostile to those who produce and deal drugs.

“The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.

“If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please report it, either online at: , by emailing , or by calling 101.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”