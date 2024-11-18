Emergency services were called following reports of a crash on the eastbound carriageway between Cross Hands and Cwmgwili at around 5.05pm on Friday, November 15.

A grey Isuzu D-Max was involved in the crash.

The A48 was closed in both directions as emergency services attended the incident. The westbound carriageway and one lane heading eastbound were re-opened at midnight, and the eastbound carriageway fully re-opened on Saturday.

Police have now confirmed that a 55-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.

“We are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 5.05pm on Friday, November 15,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, a 55-year-old man died at the scene. The family have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Anyone who has any information which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/IbFk8, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*970191.