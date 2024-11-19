On January 1, 2025, Saundersfoot will celebrate its 39th charity swim.

It saw in 2024 with more than 2,400 swimmers, watched by a crowd of around 9,000 people and raised £11,000 for charities and good causes.

The fundraising total over the years stands at hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The crazier the costume the better! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“The swim has developed into an incredible spectacle and is classed by Pembrokeshire County Council as a major event,” said swim chairman Cllr Chris Williams.

He added: “As the responsibilities of hosting the swim have grown, so have our costs. Previously, this event would not have been possible, without the incredible sponsorship we get for the New Year’s Day Swim shirt as well as the financial support we receive from Saundersfoot Harbour and Hean Castle Estate."

And they're off! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

He explained that to ensure that the mandatory costs for staging the swim are met, as well as to safeguard its future, it was decided last year to implement an entry donation of £5 for adults and £3 for children under 16.

This met with an ‘incredible’ response, with 2024’s record number of swimmers captured by the new registration system.

Entry to the swim is via www.saundersfoot.co.uk/nyds or by visiting in person the New Year’s Day Swim registration hut, which will be located to the side of the main slipway in Saundersfoot next month.

Sponsor forms can be downloaded online or collected in person from Salt on The Strand, Saundersfoot.

Sportsmen and a shark are amongst those get ready to take a previous plunge. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

For more details, see the NYDS website www.saundersfoot.co.uk/nyds; he NYDS Facebook page or email admin@saundersfootfestivities.co.uk

Having entered and made a £5 donation, a wrist band will be available at the hut and Salt on The Strand from December and a swim medal awarded to those wearing a band after entering the water on January 1.

Cllr Williams added: “In order to safeguard the future of the swim, we sincerely hope that everybody embraces the new changes.

“My role as chair of the swim committee is to make sure that this event goes from strength to strength with even more money going to local charities who continue to support us year on year.

“I would also stress that we are a non-profit making organisation and any additional funds after costs, will be shared between the charities and organisations supporting the swim.”