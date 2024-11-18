Megan Evans, 14, was found dead in her Milford Haven home on February 7, 2017.

The inquest heard that she had attended a meeting in school about a forthcoming trip to France on the evening she died and had been in good spirits.

Later on, her parents had left for Cardiff with her four youngest siblings while the four older siblings remained at home.

At 9.59pm, her brother rang his parents to ask if Megan was with them as he couldn’t find her. His father told him that to search the house and Megan was found in an unused upstairs bathroom. The door had been locked from the inside.

Despite the best efforts of her family, paramedics and hospital staff, she could not be saved.

The inquest heard how Megan was loved by her six brothers, her sister and her parents "more than words can say".

“She had a big heart and would do anything to help anyone. She had this way of seeing the good in people and wanting to make their lives better,” said a statement read out at the hearing by her family. “She was such a kind and beautiful soul.”

The inquest heard how her younger siblings looked up to her and how she would look out for them.

“She bought love and laughter into our home. She was so intelligent and capable. She was thoughtful and practical. Always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.”

The inquest heard that Megan was a passionate and talented artist and played hockey for the county. She loved music and had tickets for an upcoming Justin Bieber concert.

“She was full of energy, loved sport and was always on the go,” her family said. “A little spark lit up every room she went into. She immersed herself in the things she loved and was extremely clever.

“We are so proud of the kind strong person she was.

“Her friends adored her and she was always there for them. She was brave and kind and always stuck up for what she believed in.

“Her heart was huge. She poured so much love into everything and everyone around her. She never gave less than100 per cent.”

Her family vowed to continue Megan’s legacy by continuing to always fight for kindness and love. “She is missed more than we could ever express,” they said. “She made the world a better place just by being in it.”

The inquest continues.