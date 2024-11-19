With the dark nights rolling in earlier, more people have begun researching bus lane fines, with fears they could get caught out in the dark.

Drivers who are captured driving in a bus lane will receive a standard fine of £70, which is reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days or challenged through an appeal process.

Unfortunately, with the days getting darker earlier, many drivers can miss the bus lane lines on the road or fail to notice the clear markings that show where a bus lane begins and ends.

Reduced visibility might lead drivers to make mistakes, such as drifting into bus lanes without realising.

This is especially the case for motorists driving through routes they’re not familiar with.

Experts at CarMats.co.uk have revealed their top tips to help you avoid a fine.

Top tips to avoid £70 driving fine

Look out for bus road signs & markings

When it’s dark it’s easier to miss bus markings and signs, make sure you’re always keeping an eye for these signs to avoid missing them, especially in towns and city centres where you’re more likely to be caught. Look out for signs and the white markings in the lanes to avoid any fines.

Don’t forget your headlights

Driving without your headlights on not only increases your risk of driving in a bus lane, but it’s also a serious driving offence that can land you a hefty fine.

By getting into the habit of having your headlights on at all times during the darker months, even during the day, you won’t forget to have them on in when the sun sets.

Research unfamiliar roads

If you’re driving in new areas, Google the area beforehand, plan your route, familiarise yourself with the right lane to be in and/or use a satnav system that alerts you to bus lanes to avoid confusion and reduce your chances of a fine.

Check bus lane hours

Make sure you’re aware of the operating hours for bus lanes in the area you’re driving through. It’s a good idea to research this before you travel.