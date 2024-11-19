Lovell and Pobl Group, the partnerships developer and housing association, have launched Augustus Grange, a project aimed at providing affordable housing options.

Phase one of the development, located off St David’s Road, will consist of 115 two and three-bedroom homes.

Of these, 36 will be available for open market sale, while 79 will be affordable homes.

The affordable homes will be divided into 37 available for purchase through shared ownership and 42 for affordable rent.

The creation of these 42 homes for affordable rent is being supported by more than £8.6 million in funding from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant.

The development was visited by Pembrokeshire County Council, and Welsh Government cabinet secretary for housing and local government, Jayne Bryant MS.

Ms Bryant said: "Delivering more homes is a key priority for this government and it’s fantastic that we’re able to support Lovell and Pobl’s vision for the Augustus Grange development.

"Investment from our Social Housing Grant will help deliver more than 40 new social homes, providing high quality and affordable housing for individuals and families in Haverfordwest."

Councillor Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing, said: "Increasing the amount of affordable housing is a key priority for Pembrokeshire County Council and it is fantastic to see a mix of open market, affordable and social rent homes being developed in our county town."

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: "We are incredibly proud of our Augustus Grange development, so it was a pleasure to host the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council and demonstrate the achievements of our team.

"Augustus Grange is our first scheme in this region of West Wales and forms an integral part of our growth plans.

"It combines the very best of our partnerships and sales expertise, and we are confident that this development will provide people with homes and a community they can be proud of."

Claire Tristham, director of development at Pobl Group, said: "This development is the result of partners working together to secure the site from private ownership.

"Support from the land and funding divisions at Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire council has ensured that housing is secured at this location for the coming years.

"Working with our long-term partners at Lovell we are delighted to be visiting our first homes here just seven months after signing contracts.

"We hope the homes will offer many options for the local community including much needed homes for affordable rent.

"These will be designed and built to the highest sustainability standards ensuring the homes are affordable to run and heat."

To find out more about Augustus Grange, visit the Lovell website or call 01437 468 024.

The development is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.