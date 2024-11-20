Dyfed Cadet Sergeant Mari Lemon from Pembroke Dock Detachment, and Cadet Squadron Sergeant Major Archie Measey from Neyland Detachment, were present at the ceremony held at Picton Barracks, Carmarthen.

The awards, presented by Sara Edwards, HM Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, recognised the cadets for their successful nominations and participation in a discussion group and training.

This preparation aims to equip them to perform their duties as HM Lord Lieutenant Cadets for the upcoming year.

The awards highlight the exceptional contributions of individuals demonstrating leadership, commitment, and service within their units and the broader community.

A formal presentation of the HM Lord Lieutenant's Awards is conducted by the King's representative in each county, promoting community pride and further participation in cadet activities.

The recognition extends beyond individual achievement to underscore the value of teamwork and collaboration among cadets.

The awards serve to inspire others towards excellence and reinforce the positive role of the Army Cadet Force in nurturing future leaders and law-abiding citizens.

E Squadron, Army Cadet Force, expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of both cadets.

A spokesperson said: "We look forward to seeing what you do next."

E Squadron has Army Cadet Force detachments in Tenby, Pembroke Dock, Neyland, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Fishguard, and Narberth.

The squadron is actively recruiting boys and girls aged 12 to 18, and is also on the lookout for new volunteers.

Further information can be found at the Army Cadets website.