From January 2, Hugh Drynda will no longer run The Snug in Saundersfoot.

Hugh will continue to run Sip N Sea, a restaurant serving food between 9am and 3pm from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Since last week, Hugh has introduced a new evening venture at the establishment, serving drinks every Friday and Saturday from 3pm to 11pm.

The Snug will shut on January 2, 2025. (Image: Google Maps) The pub was popular with locals. (Image: Google Maps) The Snug has a four and a half star rating on Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps) Hugh said: “I wish to thank all my customers for the amazing support they’ve shown me over the last two and a half years. I look forward to seeing them all at my new venture at Sip N Sea.”

Hugh’s mother, Micaela Scudamore added: “We’re gutted to leave The Snug behind. Hopefully, all of the tourists will visit us at our new premises. It will be more of a wine bar rather than a pub.

“It was a no-brainer for us. We’re really excited to get this new venture going and we’re very lucky to be based in this beautiful village.”

The Snug first opened its doors in August 2022 and with an average rating of four and a half stars out of five on Tripadvisor, the pub will be missed by the community.

A review from August wrote: “Absolutely fantastic breakfast. Beautifully cooked ingredients, delicious coffee and really good value. Friendly staff, particularly, Hugh, the proprietor.”

Another review from July said: “Super food and service. I would visit again when back in Saundersfoot. It was quiet when we first got there but soon filled up. I had The Snug breakfast. The ingredients were excellent, and we had a nice chatty waiter.”

Meanwhile, a review from June posted: “What a surprise. We’ve never tried The Snug for breakfast. We came as a family of four, with a child. As soon as we walked through the door we were greeted with a welcoming smile from staff.

“Food was great and good value. We will definitely be back. It’s the best service we’ve had in Saundersfoot for breakfast for a long time.”

Sip N Sea opened on August 17 this year, with Hugh running both establishments.

Despite Sip N Sea being open for a few months, the restaurant has already received recommendations on Facebook.

Steve Pearce said: “Great little place. Lovely welcome and superb food right in the heart of the village. I had the small breakfast today. Good value and great quality.”

For more information, visit the Sip N Sea Facebook page.