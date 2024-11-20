Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that 60 per cent of homes and businesses in the county now have access to full-fibre broadband.

This is a significant increase from 2019, when only five per cent of the county had access to full-fibre broadband.

The council said this achievement is the result of a combined effort by various stakeholders, including alternative network providers Ogi, Voneus, and Dragon Wifi, as well as Openreach and the council's digital champions.

The digital champions, funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Digital Infrastructure Programme, have been assessing the needs of people in Pembrokeshire and advising them on the options available to help improve their broadband.

They have also been working to ensure that people are aware of the benefits of being better connected.

Councillor Paul Miller, deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region, and climate change, said: "Thanks to the hard work of all the stakeholders and this local authority’s digital champions, we're thrilled to see Pembrokeshire reach 60 per cent broadband coverage.

"This is a testament to their dedication to bridging the digital divide and ensuring all our residents have access to the critical tools they need to succeed in today's economy.

"Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to supporting this type of innovative programme, and I look forward to seeing Pembrokeshire reach even greater levels of connectivity."

The council's digital team has also been working closely with the UK Government's Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) and the Welsh Government on funding streams, helping facilitate a high level of support for digital infrastructure projects.

Much of the behind-the-scenes work within Pembrokeshire County Council has also been an integral part of reaching this milestone, with close working relationships with supportive community and county councillors, planning, infrastructure, highways departments within Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority all contributing to the successful delivery of projects.

Pembrokeshire's rural communities and towns, including the county town of Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, and Fishguard, have benefited immensely from these efforts, with the county’s journey towards digital inclusion being far from over.

But reaching the 60 per cent gigabit-capable milestone marks a significant step forward in realising the vision of a connected and prosperous future for the region.